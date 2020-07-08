Previous
Daisies and Mallow
63 / 365

Daisies and Mallow

A portion of the flower garden by our neighbor’s fence. Despite the high heat the daisies and mallow seem to be doing fine. We do keep them watered.
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Paul

