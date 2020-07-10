Previous
Laura's Wedding by pej2
66 / 365

Laura's Wedding

My whole site today will be dedicated to our Goddaughter Laura and her husband Mark who were married on this day in 2004 at Trinity College, Cambridge England.

Top of the collage is the happy couple. Bottom right, the bride's family, bottom left, the groom's family.
Photo Details

