Hibiscus
The Hibiscus on the deck is blooming nicely. The one my wife transplanted in the garden isn't doing so well. Go figure. It took a few shots to get the red to come out the way I wanted. Thank goodness it was a cloudy day. This was just after a rain.
12th July 2020
365
NIKON D5100
11th July 2020 10:31am
