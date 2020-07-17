Previous
Next
Horse Fly_ by pej2
72 / 365

Horse Fly_

Not sure if this is a horse fly or a deer fly. They both bite for no apparent reason. Not as bad as a bee sting but you definitely feel it when you are bitten. For now it seems to be content with nectar from the Goose Neck flowers.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise