Horse Fly_
Not sure if this is a horse fly or a deer fly. They both bite for no apparent reason. Not as bad as a bee sting but you definitely feel it when you are bitten. For now it seems to be content with nectar from the Goose Neck flowers.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
159
photos
20
followers
33
following
19% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th July 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
