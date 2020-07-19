Sign up
Previous
Next
74 / 365
Salmon Daylily
We have five different kinds of daylilies in our garden. The wild daylilies are done now. These salmon colored ones are now blooming.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Paul
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
6
1
365
NIKON D5100
17th July 2020 5:44pm
Diana
Lovely shot and gorgeous colour. I have not seen that colour here in SA before.
July 19th, 2020
