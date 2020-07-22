Previous
Next
McConnell’s Farm Market by pej2
78 / 365

McConnell’s Farm Market

In addition to the regular shopping today we went to McConell’s Farm Market to get fresh peaches and zucchini. We’ve been waiting for the peaches 🍑 for a couple of weeks now.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Charmaine Zoe ace
Looks like a lovely old place, hope you enjoyed the peaches. :-)
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise