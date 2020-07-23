Sign up
79 / 365
Wet Red Flowers
I needed a photo for today. Wet red Gerberra Daisies will have to do. We are enjoying the much needed rain. Hopefully, we will stay cool for a few days.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch.
