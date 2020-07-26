Previous
Next
Her Back to Me by pej2
82 / 365

Her Back to Me

Sometimes it just doesn't work out. You wait and wait for the right opportunity to take a shot and then just as you snap the shutter.........

This little girl was darting around the garden at tea time yesterday. She made it difficult to get a full frontal on her.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise