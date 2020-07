Having a Drink

This little sparrow must have been a thirsty little bird. She took a big long drink from the bird bath. I was glad that I refreshed the water in the bath earlier in the day.



I just realized that I am not really up on the difference between sparrows and finches. So, this could be a finch. I'm going with sparrow until I am corrected by some knowledgeable person. I think sparrows have the bigger beak.