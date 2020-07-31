Previous
Next
Swallowtail Butterfly by pej2
87 / 365

Swallowtail Butterfly

I was wondering where these guys were this year. I had to stop mowing the lawn to run inside the house to grab a camera. Lucky for me the butterfly was patiently waiting for me to take a photo.

We have a couple of black swallowtails coming around now as well. They are more of a challenge since they don’t settle like the yellows do.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise