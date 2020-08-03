Sign up
90 / 365
Baby Sunflower
In the same pot as the other one that has long gone to seed and devoured by the finches a new sunflower is popping up. A few more days I think before we see flowers.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
3rd August 2020 6:54am
