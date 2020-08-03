Previous
Next
Baby Sunflower by pej2
90 / 365

Baby Sunflower

In the same pot as the other one that has long gone to seed and devoured by the finches a new sunflower is popping up. A few more days I think before we see flowers.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise