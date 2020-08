Lobby the Lobster

Lobby was staring at me on the breakfast table. He looked like he wanted his photo taken so.....



A busy day of babysitting ahead of us today. We’ve been watching the new grandson while our daughter works out of our home. Daycare simply is not an option at this point in time. I can’t say that this is putting a crimp in our lifestyle because we can’t do much else anyway. It does tire us out pretty good however.