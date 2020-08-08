Previous
Small Sunflower by pej2
95 / 365

Small Sunflower

The little sunflower that I posted the other day opened up yesterday. It is about a third of the size of the first sunflower that grew up in this pot.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 8th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot. Sunflowers sure brighten up the day.
August 8th, 2020  
