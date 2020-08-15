Sign up
102 / 365
Finch in Hawthorne Tree
Just a photo of a little finch in the hawthorn tree enjoying the evening sun. I think it's wishing I would go inside so it could come down to the feeder. This one was not as bold as some of the others.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Paul
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
11th August 2020 5:44pm
