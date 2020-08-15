Previous
Finch in Hawthorne Tree by pej2
102 / 365

Finch in Hawthorne Tree

Just a photo of a little finch in the hawthorn tree enjoying the evening sun. I think it's wishing I would go inside so it could come down to the feeder. This one was not as bold as some of the others.
15th August 2020

Paul

@pej2
Photo Details

