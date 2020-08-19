Previous
Baby Einstein by pej2
Baby Einstein

I used to work on CAT Scanners and MRI’s in my working career....putting this together this morning this was almost as complicated. Or maybe I’m getting older....Nahh!

I have to add that the grandson loves this. He bounced his way into a two hour nap this afternoon.
19th August 2020

Paul

