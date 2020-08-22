Previous
Hosta Flowers by pej2
Hosta Flowers

Keeping the hands on the camera sort of day again. In between chores I grabbed a quick shot of one of two Hostas that are still blooming.

If it weren't for the garden in this crazy year of pandemic I would have been hard pressed for photographic ideas.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Paul

Photo Details

