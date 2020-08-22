Sign up
Hosta Flowers
Keeping the hands on the camera sort of day again. In between chores I grabbed a quick shot of one of two Hostas that are still blooming.
If it weren't for the garden in this crazy year of pandemic I would have been hard pressed for photographic ideas.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch.
237
photos
21
followers
34
following
29% complete
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
104
57
105
106
107
71
108
109
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
22nd August 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
