Ragged Swallowtail

This guy wasn't as active as the other black swallowtails in the garden. When I got close up I could see why. Looks like it has had a rough go of it. It's losing some of it's scales and it's tail is pretty well gone. It did flutter off after a bit to different flowers to feed.



I've been experimenting with using manual focus exclusively these days. I think I am getting much better focusing results. I think I will continue with this technique for those shots where I am not rushed.