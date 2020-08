Morning Visitors

A doe and her fawn having an acorn breakfast in our lower yard. I suspect that this may be the doe that scared the bejeebers out of our neighbor's dog a while back when the fawn was born. The doe chased the dog all the way from the tree line to the neighbor's deck. The dog does not ever go too far away from the deck since then.



You can see that the doe has a bad case of the mange. This is not a good thing obviously. Hopefully the disease will not spread to her fawn.