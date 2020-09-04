First Tee at Fox Run

The first hole at Fox Run is a 530 par 5 from the senior tees. It is a challenge for most of us. I usually score double bogie on this hole if I'm lucky. Nothing like beating down a golfer before the game is barely started. Just above the heads of the two golfers in the center of the photo you can see where the fairway turns around to the left. The green is about 170 yards from that point. I scored decently yesterday in the mid 80's even though I scored my usual double on #1. I didn't win any prizes this day. One of the guys in my foursome scored poorly yet won 28 dollars. Go figure. Just wanted to add that I think the devil himself did the pin placements yesterday.