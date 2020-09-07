Previous
Someone’s been eating the rose bush by pej2
124 / 365

Someone’s been eating the rose bush

Caught this critter having breakfast on our rose bush the other morning. I just let it alone since it’s the end of the season and the bush is looking a tad scruffy anyway. I wonder what sort of butterfly or moth it will turn out to be.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Paul

@pej2
