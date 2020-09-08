Previous
Spider Flower by pej2
125 / 365

Spider Flower

Cleome closeup. These flowers can take over the garden if you aren't careful. They produce a lot of seeds. I am constantly pulling out unwanted cleome throughout the summer.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch.
