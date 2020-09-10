Sign up
Ageratum
Last year our neighbor gave my wife a small sprig of Ageratum. The small sprig has turned into a decent sized bush. I was playing with the macro lens the other day to get a closeup of the little blooms.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
