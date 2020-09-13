Previous
Next
Rainy Day by pej2
129 / 365

Rainy Day

Keeping the hands on a camera today. It is going to be an all day rain. We have things covered up on the deck as you can see. I took this photo in between showers. No complaints about the rain. We need it.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise