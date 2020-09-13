Sign up
129 / 365
Rainy Day
Keeping the hands on a camera today. It is going to be an all day rain. We have things covered up on the deck as you can see. I took this photo in between showers. No complaints about the rain. We need it.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
261
photos
23
followers
36
following
35% complete
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
124
125
126
60
127
61
128
129
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
13th September 2020 10:11am
