Four Bad Golfers

Sorry the photo is out of focus. The young man taking the photo with his iPhone must have had something set incorrectly. This is only one of two photos I have for the 14th.



We were playing in a tournament at Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club yesterday. It was a benefit for a summer camp for poor kids. Latrobe CC is a very tough course. We played a scramble but had no realistic chance of winning as there were some very good golfers there. We just enjoyed ourselves and had a good time laughing at our misfortunes on the course.



The red tractor in the photo is the one Arnold Palmer used in the Pennzoil commercial years ago on TV. His father used it for years when he managed the course.