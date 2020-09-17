Sign up
Previous
Next
133 / 365
Burgetstown Smoke Stack
More catching up. I used this stack many times as a landmark when I was flying my own airplane. You can see it for miles in the air.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
2
1
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
265
photos
23
followers
36
following
36% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th September 2020 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 18th, 2020
sarah
ace
Nice
September 18th, 2020
