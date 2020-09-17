Previous
Burgetstown Smoke Stack

More catching up. I used this stack many times as a landmark when I was flying my own airplane. You can see it for miles in the air.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 18th, 2020  
sarah ace
Nice
September 18th, 2020  
