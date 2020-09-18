Previous
Next
Starting to Change by pej2
134 / 365

Starting to Change

The season is beginning to change. We’ve gone from a very hot and dry summer to a dry and chilly fall. The big Maple tree in the lower yard is beginning to show its fall colors.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise