134 / 365
Starting to Change
The season is beginning to change. We’ve gone from a very hot and dry summer to a dry and chilly fall. The big Maple tree in the lower yard is beginning to show its fall colors.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
266
photos
23
followers
36
following
36% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
18th September 2020 5:41pm
Sizes
View All
