Down Over the Hill by pej2
Down Over the Hill

I took an early morning walk down over the hill and into the woods behind our yard. This is the view before the hill falls sharply off into the ravine. The morning sunlight was brilliant.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Paul

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and so pretty with the sunlight.
September 20th, 2020  
