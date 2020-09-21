I Dropped My Toy

I dropped my toy grandpa! Grandson had a little lap time with grandpa this afternoon. He loves to chew his toys then shake them then drop them. Must be great fun for him.



I've had a hard time keeping up with photos since we are babysitting our grandson everyday during the week. Our daughter is working out of our house during the day while this Covid-19 thing is going on and her office is closed. I think we are the only safe alternative our daughter and son-in-law have these days. Fortunately they don't live all that far away.