I Dropped My Toy by pej2
136 / 365

I Dropped My Toy

I dropped my toy grandpa! Grandson had a little lap time with grandpa this afternoon. He loves to chew his toys then shake them then drop them. Must be great fun for him.

I've had a hard time keeping up with photos since we are babysitting our grandson everyday during the week. Our daughter is working out of our house during the day while this Covid-19 thing is going on and her office is closed. I think we are the only safe alternative our daughter and son-in-law have these days. Fortunately they don't live all that far away.
21st September 2020

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
