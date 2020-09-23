Cory Train Station

We had a break from babysitting this afternoon so I thought about taking some photos of the work being done on the Coraopolis train station. It is being renovated to a restaurant, wedding venue, and a rest stop for bikers on the Montour Trail. The folks doing the renovation are trying to get it as close to the original condition as possible. They have recently received grants from the state which provides funds for restoring the roof and the canopy over the passenger waiting platform.



On a side note, if the photo appears to be out of focus slightly it is because it is. I was distracted by a friend passing by while I was setting up and also distracted by a text message from my better half. It never occurred to me until I was halfway home that I had left the camera in manual. Ah well. Lesson learned.



