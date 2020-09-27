Previous
Next
Maple Leaf by pej2
140 / 365

Maple Leaf

Some of the maple leaves are starting to fall. It won’t be much longer before I’m faced with the Herculean task of clearing them from the yard.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise