Dragon Fly

I've been envious of the folks who have taken great photos of dragon flies. I've never been with a camera in hand when one has been buzzing around. This critter was checking out the daughter's car this morning. It seemed somewhat approachable so I had a go with the iPhone. This is the best I could come up with. The dragon fly wouldn't let me get any closer and then flew off just after I took this shot.



BTW, it looks as if we had a couple of visitors last night. I didn't notice the racoon muddy footprints until I was fussing with the photo. The racoons can be a problem around here.