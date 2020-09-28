Previous
Dragon Fly by pej2
141 / 365

Dragon Fly

I've been envious of the folks who have taken great photos of dragon flies. I've never been with a camera in hand when one has been buzzing around. This critter was checking out the daughter's car this morning. It seemed somewhat approachable so I had a go with the iPhone. This is the best I could come up with. The dragon fly wouldn't let me get any closer and then flew off just after I took this shot.

BTW, it looks as if we had a couple of visitors last night. I didn't notice the racoon muddy footprints until I was fussing with the photo. The racoons can be a problem around here.
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
38% complete

Photo Details

