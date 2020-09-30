Sign up
Previous
Next
142 / 365
Wet Begonia
The Begonia is still wet from the rain yesterday morning. It is beginning to look a little tired now that we are at the end of a season. Won’t be too much longer before I’ll be clearing off the deck to make it ready for winter.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
30th September 2020 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and beautiful colors.
September 30th, 2020
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous, lovely shot.
September 30th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 30th, 2020
