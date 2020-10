Chipmunk

We've been wondering where the little pile of sunflower seed shells have been coming from. Mystery solved. For some reason the little chipmunk likes to dine on the barbi. He fills his cheeks with the seed then parks here to eat. It's almost like he is taunting us.



I had to use manual focus to get this shot because the camera was focusing on the window screen. The screen is giving the photo a softer look.