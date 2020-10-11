Previous
Messy Dining Room by pej2
Messy Dining Room

With our daughter working out of our house during the pandemic and using the den our dining room table has become a catch all for our stuff and a changing table for our 6 month old grandson.

I wanted to show off the view from the dining room windows. Well, it's still a nice view but just a tad messy in the foreground.
