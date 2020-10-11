Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
153 / 365
Messy Dining Room
With our daughter working out of our house during the pandemic and using the den our dining room table has become a catch all for our stuff and a changing table for our 6 month old grandson.
I wanted to show off the view from the dining room windows. Well, it's still a nice view but just a tad messy in the foreground.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
289
photos
23
followers
36
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
12th October 2020 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close