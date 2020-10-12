Previous
Backyard Color by pej2
Backyard Color

There was a little bit of morning sunshine today to highlight the fall colors in our woods. It won’t be too much longer before all the leaves are down, the color gone, and me taking up the leaves 🍁. Not really looking forward to the task!
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Paul

@pej2
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Your have a beautiful back yard. Lovely shot with wonderful colors.
October 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely beautiful! (Good luck with sweeping up those leaves though!!)
October 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colours
October 12th, 2020  
