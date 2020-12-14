Previous
Christmas Deck Lights by pej2
215 / 365

Christmas Deck Lights

I disconnected the regular lights on the deck and put these up to make the deck a little holiday-ish. Makes a nice view from our family room window.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Paul

