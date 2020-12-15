Previous
Next
Tree Ornament by pej2
216 / 365

Tree Ornament

Just a quick closeup photo of a small tree ornament. One of our favorites even though it is a small one.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise