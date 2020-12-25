Previous
Next
Christmas Eve by pej2
226 / 365

Christmas Eve

We watched the traditional liturgy service on line at St. Stephens Anglican Church on Christmas Eve. We wish we could have been there in person but no one other than clergy and the music ministry were there.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise