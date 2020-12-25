Sign up
Christmas Eve
We watched the traditional liturgy service on line at St. Stephens Anglican Church on Christmas Eve. We wish we could have been there in person but no one other than clergy and the music ministry were there.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
383
photos
24
followers
39
following
61% complete
