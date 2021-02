Roger Moore's Grave

We visited the Orton Plantation ( North Carolina ) back in 2005 when we first stayed at Sandpiper Bay. This is Roger Moore's grave. He's the one who built up the plantation back in 1725.



The plantation is a beautiful place to walk around but the mosquitoes will eat you alive unless you are heavily coated with repellent. Our friend's wife did not heed the advice and was severely bitten. She spent the next day in a antihistamine daze.