Three Birds on the Deck

A cardinal, sparrow, and a dark eyed junco ( snowbird ) feeding on the deck.



So, I was reading an article yesterday on how one can improve their photography. The author covered a lot of ground but one thing he mentioned was that doing things like the 365 project aren't really that helpful. A lot of participants tend to post just ordinary photos of stuff that wouldn't catch the eye of an Ansel Adams or other great photographers. No doubt I am one of these. We expect compliments and freely give them out of courtesy and politeness. Seldom do we criticize or expect it.



While the author may have a valid point I thought the heck with that. I play with photography because I love doing it. It doesn't matter if every photo I take is a work of art or not. In all of the thousands of photos I've taken I may have 10 or so that might come up to the level of "good" in the eyes of a pro. I love taking photos of family, friends, places I've been, and just ordinary stuff. I love looking at the older photos for the memories they hold. I love seeing other people photos of their families, where they live, where they've been and what they've been up to.



So thank you all for at least having a glimpse at my photos no matter how run of the mill they may be. Be assured that I am enjoying looking at all of your posts as well.



I'll get off my soap box now. Just felt like sharing my thoughts.