Deja Vu
Filling in some blank spots for the month. Back in 2014 February was pretty much like it is this year. So like Yogi Berra used to say "It's deja vu all over again".
For those of you that don't know American baseball, Yogi Berra was a famous catcher, outfielder, and later manager for the New York Yankees. He had a lot of crazy quotes like this.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th February 2014 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
