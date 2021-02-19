Previous
Deja Vu by pej2
Deja Vu

Filling in some blank spots for the month. Back in 2014 February was pretty much like it is this year. So like Yogi Berra used to say "It's deja vu all over again".

For those of you that don't know American baseball, Yogi Berra was a famous catcher, outfielder, and later manager for the New York Yankees. He had a lot of crazy quotes like this.
Paul

