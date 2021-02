Cheers

Back in 2017 we had a freakish warm spell at the end of February. On this day it was 76F. I played golf with my league. When I came home I put our bistro table up on the deck so we could sit out and enjoy a glass of homemade wine. We also ate an early dinner on the deck this day.



It was nice while it lasted. Two days later we had snow on the ground. We went back into winter. At least February was at an end however.