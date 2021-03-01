Pittsburgh Pa

This was taken 6 years ago on March 1st. I had recovered from pneumonia and was anxious to get out to do something. Taking a photo of the city seemed like a good thing to do but the drive to this spot then back home again really tired me out.



So what you see here is "The Point". The river on the left side is the Allegheny. The river on the right is the Monongahela. The two rivers combine to form the Ohio River.

In the 1700's there was a fort at the point built by the French when all this was their territory. It was called Fort Duquesne. During the French and Indian wars the British captured the fort and renamed it Fort Pitt in honor of William Pitt the Elder. British general Forbes and a young George Washington named the surrounding area Pittsburgh.



The first bridge you see on the left is the Ft. Duquesne bridge. For many years after it was completed it did not go anywhere. It was called "The Bridge to Nowhere". There was one person who somehow managed to drive onto the bridge and flew off the end of it onto the shore on the North Side. Amazingly, the individual survived. He must have been very intoxicated.