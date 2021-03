Christmas Cactus

So why is it called a Christmas Cactus if it never blooms on Christmas? Here it is March and the cactus has one big bloom with several more set to pop out. This thing has even bloomed in the summer. It is a mystery to me.



Don't mind the scratches on the sewing machine top. This old Singer is older than I am ( somewhere around the age of dirt ) and has a lot of character.