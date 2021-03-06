CT Scanner

Ever wonder what is inside a CT scanner? This is what it looks like. This is from 20 years ago when we did an installation at a hospital about an hour's drive from where I live. I wonder how much the technology has changed since then.



This particular machine produced some spectacular images very quickly. When I first began to work on CT scanners around 1980 a brain scan took 45 minutes. An abdomen over an hour. With this unit a head scan was over in about 2 minutes. An abdomen scan took maybe 15 minutes depending on how it was done.