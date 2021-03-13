Previous
Blooming Christmas Cactus by pej2
Blooming Christmas Cactus

Thought I'd try getting a little up close to the blooming Christmas cactus. Just some minor tweaks with brightness and shadows on this. I used a X10 adapter lens to take this.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Paul

