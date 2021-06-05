Previous
Clematis by pej2
333 / 365

Clematis

Quick shot of the Clematis growing on the fireplace chimney. I’m still not doing much posting or commenting though I am enjoying reviewing all of your photos. Hopefully I can get back into the swing of things once our babysitting time is reduced.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
91% complete

