Last of the Suet

This is the last of the food we will be putting out for the birds. There is a disease going around in the songbird population in the eastern U.S. which is killing large numbers of songbirds. The Audubon Society has urged that we all take down the bird feeders and bird baths to help prevent the spread of this illness. It hasn't shown up in our area yet but we are taking everything down none the less. We are going to miss our feathered friends.