345 / 365
Gooseneck
If the Gooseneck is blooming it must be July. All of the Gooseneck on the hillside is doing well this year. Last year there was a blight that made it all look pretty sad looking. It all looks very healthy so far.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Paul
@pej2
June 20th, 2021 We made it through the Covid pandemic unscathed. The Better Half and I have both been immunized and are free to cautiously...
