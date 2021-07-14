Previous
Sleeping Bumble Bee by pej2
348 / 365

Sleeping Bumble Bee

I hope this little fellow has a good grip on the flower while it sleeps. It is always fascinating to see a sleeping bee. I guess they have to nap whenever they can.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Paul

@pej2
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I was surprised the first time I found one sleeping too!
July 14th, 2021  
